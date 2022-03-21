University College student qualifies for JAM 2022

Brunda A, a fifth-semester B.Sc student at University College, has qualified for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022, conducted for students passionate about pursuing a Master's degree at prestigious Indian institutions, including IITs, NITs and IISc.

Brunda obtained 221st place in Chemistry and 2,175th place in Physics. She is the daughter of Ananthamurthy A N, a master technician at KIOCL, and Anupama Ananthamurthy, serving as vice president of University College Mangalore Parents- Teachers Association.

Brunda dreams of securing a doctoral degree (PhD) in Chemistry or a Master's degree in Organic Chemistry at IISc (Bengaluru).

“I began preparing since the first year itself. By the second year, I was reading books recommended by lecturers and from YouTube videos. It was around December that I intensified my reading by taking online coaching. The most important part of JAM exam preparation is not making notes but practising lots of questions. While concept understanding is the foundation, it's the practice that gives you immense confidence,” she stressed and added that the ‘Swayam’ portal also proved helpful in her success.