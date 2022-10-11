Upgraded CRCL of Mangaluru Customs inaugurated

The Central Revenues Control Laboratory (CRCL) Mangaluru Customs has been upgraded and equipped with the state of art testing equipment, and facilities and shifted to an independent building at the Business Development Park in Panambur.

The upgraded laboratory was inaugurated by Vivek Johri, Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, on Monday in the presence of Ranjana Jha, Principal Chief Commissioner, Bengaluru Customs Zone, Sandeep Prakash, Director, CRCL, Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPA, Mangaluru, Reena Shetty, Commissioner, Mangaluru Customs and Imamuddin Ahmad, Commissioner, Central GST, Mangaluru.

In his address, Vivek Johri explained the procedure of clearance of cargo and said that the Customs Department is analysing how they can reduce the clearance time. He said with modernization, use of container scanners etc, most of the cargo is being cleared without human contact. Commodity identification based on testing is an integral part of Customs functions which needs the support service of lab facilities, and a well-equipped laboratory is the need of the hour.