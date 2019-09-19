Vanivilasa Sagar to get water from Bhadra canal

Water from Bhadra upper canal will be lifted and supplied to Vani Vilasa Sagar in Chitradurga district, on an experimental basis from September 20 onwards.

Preparations had been made to release water through the stream near Hebburu in Ajjampura taluk. Water will pass through the streams in Hebburu, Abbinaholalu, Katinagere, Muguli, Beguru, Aasandi, Kalkere villages and join Vedavati river in Kadur, before reaching Vani Vilasa Sagar.

The people residing in these villages should remain vigil, Tarikeri Assistant Commissioner Roopa said. “The work on the canals from Bhadra upper canal to Chitradurga and Tumkur districts, is in progress,” she added.

Water will be released from Bhadra upper canal on September 20 at around 12.30 pm. Water will be released from pump houses in Shantipura and Bettatavarekere as well, Engineer Ravikumar added.