Veteran freedom fighter Bolladi Ibrahim Haji passes away

Veteran freedom fighter and agriculturist Bolladi Ibrahim Haji (99), a resident of Bolladi in Olamogru, passed away at his house on Sunday.

Ibrahim Haji had participated in the Padayatra organised when Mahatma Gandhi had visited Puttur in 1934. He had walked upto Bengaluru with Gandhi.

Haji himself had said in an interview that he was hit by lathi during a protest organised for demanding freedom. Haji had served as a member of Olamogru Gram Panchayat. He had also served as the secretary of Shekhamale Jamaat.

Ibrahim Haji used to participate in the farmers’ movements as a member of Hasiru Sene of State Farmers’ Association.

Haji is survived by four sons, two daughters and thousands of admirers.

The final rites were conducted at Shekhamale mosque premises.

Former president of Puttur block Congress Kavu Hemanatha Shetty, president of Ansaruddin orphanage K P Ahmed Haji Akarshan, Dakshina Kannada district president of Hasiru Sene of State Farmers’ Association Sridhar Shetty Bailuguthu, president of Karnataka Muslim Jamaat Puttur taluk Ariadka Abdul Rahiman Haji, among others, condoled the death of Ibrahim.