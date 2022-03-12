VHP to hold padayatra on March 20

VHP to hold padayatra on March 20

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 12 2022, 22:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 00:25 ist

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise ‘Koragajjana Adi Kshethrakke Namma Nade’ on March 20.

VHP Prantha joint secretary Krishnamurthy said that the padayatra will be held from Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple to Koragajja Adi Kshetra in Kuthar.

A religious meet will be held in Kuthar at 9.30 am. Devotees from various parts of the district will take part in the march, he said.

The foot march will cover a distance of 14 km. The march was organised last year to condemn the desecration of places of worship. This year, it is being organised to create awareness on the country, dharma and culture, he added.

"We will pray for divine intervention to check anti-Hindu activities," he said. 

For the convenience of the participants, buses will be arranged for the return journey from Kuthar to Mangaluru, he added. 

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

VHP
padayatra
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

 