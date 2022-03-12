VHP to hold padayatra on March 20

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will organise ‘Koragajjana Adi Kshethrakke Namma Nade’ on March 20.

VHP Prantha joint secretary Krishnamurthy said that the padayatra will be held from Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple to Koragajja Adi Kshetra in Kuthar.

A religious meet will be held in Kuthar at 9.30 am. Devotees from various parts of the district will take part in the march, he said.

The foot march will cover a distance of 14 km. The march was organised last year to condemn the desecration of places of worship. This year, it is being organised to create awareness on the country, dharma and culture, he added.

"We will pray for divine intervention to check anti-Hindu activities," he said.

For the convenience of the participants, buses will be arranged for the return journey from Kuthar to Mangaluru, he added.