Villagers take Hebbar to task

Shivaram Hebbar, who is contesting the Assembly byelection from Yellapur constituency, had to return disappointed from Ajjarani village in the taluk as the villagers took him to task and did not allow him to seek votes.

The villagers and Congress workers gheraoed Hebbar, who had won the 2018 Assembly election from Congress, as soon as he arrived in the village and criticised him for seeking votes as a BJP candidate this time. They said that they would not vote for him as he has changed the party.

The BJP workers too charged that he was responsible for the party’s defeat in the previous election. Hebbar’s efforts to convince them went in vain. Soon, he left the place. A video of this incident has gone viral on social media now.

Meanwhile, some BJP workers gheraoed MLA R V Deshpande at Ramapur and raised slogans in favour of Hebbar.