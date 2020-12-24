Villagers warn of boycotting polls

DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Dec 24 2020, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 01:19 ist
Residents of Kallubane protest in Arji GP jurisdiction.

The residents of Kallubane in Arji Gram Panchayat have warned of boycotting the elections on December 27, if the authorities failed to provide them with basic facilities.

A resident, E M Rafeeq, said that there are 1,200 voters in the village. A total of 17 candidates are contesting for five seats in the village.

The road connecting the village is narrow and has not seen any development for the last 20 years. Owing to the lack of stormwater drains, rainwater flows on the road, inconveniencing the pedestrians and the motorists, he said.

Kallubane is situated eight kilometres away from the newly constructed Gram Panchayat office, which is also inconveniencing the villagers.

GP former member Abu Mohammed said in spite of appealing to the authorities to repair the road, no measures have been taken so far.

The road on either side has been encroached upon. The encroachment should be cleared. Owing to the negligent attitude of the elected representatives, the road has not seen any development, he added.

Tahsildar Yogananda visited the village on Wednesday and persuaded the villagers not to boycott the election.

Addressing the villagers, he said that boycotting the election is not a solution to the problem. Efforts will be made to widen the road by utilising the available grant.

