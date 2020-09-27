Vision document for tourism underway: Udupi DC

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that a vision document encompassing full-fledged activities in the tourism sector in the district will be submitted to the government soon.

He was addressing the gathering during the World Tourism Day programme organised by the district administration at Malpe Beach on Sunday.

The deputy commissioner said that the document is in the final stage of preparation. Once the government approves it, the plans will be executed accordingly, to boost tourism in the district.

Highlighting innovative ideas to attract tourists, he said that the vision document will incorporate novel methods in grabbing the attention of visitors.

The approval of the document will result in releasing of additional funds by both the Central and state governments.

He said peoples representatives and officials were working to make the district the best tourist destination.

He said Padubidri Beach will shortly receive the international Blue Flag recognition.

Ishitha Achar who had prepared masks and handed it over to the Defence Minister was felicitated on the occasion.