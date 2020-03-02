‘Wardens should stay in hostels’

It is the responsibility of the warden to look into the safety and well-being of the students residing in residential schools. So, the wardens should stay in the hostels mandatorily during the night, said Zilla Panchayat CEO S Poovitha.

She was speaking at a training programme held for the principals, wardens, teachers, cooking staff of residential schools run by the social welfare department, backward class welfare department and ITDP, organised by JCI Sringeri at Zilla Panchayat hall in Chikkamagaluru.

“Along with studies, wardens should guide students on cleanliness. They should also motivate children to take part in extracurricular activities. The issue on lack of basic facilities at the hostel should be brought to the notice of the higher authorities,” she said.

Zilla Panchayat President Sujatha Krishnappa said that a conducive atmosphere should be created in the hostels. Students should be trained to become good citizens of the country. The recent incident of students fleeing from a residential school has highlighted the problem there. Any issues in the residential schools and hostels should be brought to the notice of the elected representatives of the area.

Further, she said the menu list should be clearly displayed in the notice board of the hostel. The officials and staff of the hostel in the residential schools should work in coordination.

‘Nireekshe’ book was released on the occasion.

JCI president who is also Zilla Panchayat member B Shivashankar presided at the programme.