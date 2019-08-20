Water, sand issues, new Udupi DC’s priority

G Jagadeesha assumed charge as the new deputy commissioner of Udupi district on Tuesday. He has taken charge from Hephsiba Rani Korlapati.

Hailing from Soraba taluk, Jagadeesha was a senior KAS officer until January 2018, when he was elevated to the rank of IAS under promotional quota.

He had served as the CEO of Kolar Zilla Panchayat prior to assuming charge as deputy commissioner of Udupi.

G Jagadeesha told reporters after assuming charge, that he had expressed his desire with the government to serve in Udupi for personal reasons.

Jagadeesha had worked as Probationary Assistant Commissioner in Udupi during 2006-07. Then, he had worked as tahsildar of Kundapur and executive officer of Kundapur Taluk Panchayat.

Later, he worked as assistant commissioner in Savanur subdivision of Haveri district from 2007 to 2009. He was transferred to Sirsi and he had worked as assistant commissioner there from 2009 to 2011. He was additional deputy commissioner of Haveri district from 2011 to 2013.

He was the deputy secretary in the Urban Development Department from 2013 to 2015. He was also personal secretary to the forest minister from 2015 to 2016. He became commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation from 2016 to 2018. He had worked as CEO of Hassan and Kolar Zilla Panchayats after his promotion as an IAS officer in February 2018.

Problems of district

The newly appointed deputy commissioner said that he was aware of the problems prevailing in the district. He said revenue issues needed additional focus. He would deal with water scarcity problems and sand issue on priority and was sure of redressing the issues based on his previous experiences.

Recollecting his work in Kolar, Jagadeesha said that had managed to bring the district in second place under tax collection. During his tenure in Kolar, 650 check dams were built under MGNREGS and all most all ‘kalyanis’ (temple tanks) had been recharged.