Widening of NH getting delayed: MLA

MLA Raghupathi Bhat said that widening work on national highway 169 A is getting delayed as the tender was cancelled due to a lack of response from contractors.

He was addressing a gathering after people expressed disappointment over the cancellation of tenders to the Hebri-Malpe Road widening project.

The MLA said he will hold discussions with the MP and appeal for re-tendering of the road-widening project.

“Because of the mistakes of bureaucrats, elected representatives face the problems,” he said, during the Udupi City Municipal Council (CMC) general meeting organised at CMC hall on Wednesday.

CMC’s Environment Engineer Sneha confirmed that bleaching powder was not being used to treat drainage water at the Nitturu sewage treatment plant for the past six months.

The bleaching powder could not be procured as there was no response from contractors to the tender floated as many as four times. The tender has been floated for the fifth time and 10 tonnes of bleaching powder has been procured, Sneha added.

The environment engineer also promised to ensure that the STP will function smoothly.

CMC members took engineer Rajashekhar to task for alleged irregularities in the laying of a pipeline for the Varahi drinking water project.

The engineer informed the members that three teams had been formed to look into the alleged irregularities.