Youth arrested for uploading obscene messages about Hindu gods in Mangaluru

A 22 year-old youth accused of uploading obscene messages about Hindu gods on Instagram was arrested by CEN police and produced before the Seventh JMFC court on Thursday.

The accused youth was identified as Mohammed Salman, a resident of Mosque Hill Road in Bikarnakatte. Following a complaint about the obscene messages about Hindu gods uploaded on social media, a team led by CEN Inspector Satish M P succeeded in arresting Mohammed. A case under section 67 of IT act, section 153 (a) and 503 of IPC was registered.

