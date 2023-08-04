Youth held over obscene messages about Hindu gods

Youth arrested for uploading obscene messages about Hindu gods in Mangaluru

The accused youth was identified as Mohammed Salman, a resident of Mosque Hill Road in Bikarnakatte.

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 04 2023, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 00:25 ist
Mohammed Salman. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 22 year-old youth accused of uploading obscene messages about Hindu gods on Instagram was arrested by CEN police and produced before the Seventh JMFC court on Thursday.

The accused youth was identified as Mohammed Salman, a resident of Mosque Hill Road in Bikarnakatte. Following a complaint about the obscene messages about Hindu gods uploaded on social media, a team led by CEN Inspector Satish M P succeeded in arresting Mohammed. A case under section 67 of IT act, section 153 (a) and 503 of IPC was registered.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Christians, Muslims 'Satan's kids': NTK head sparks row

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

Onions may have forced Sharjah flight's return to Kochi

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

'Barbie' stirs row in Japan ahead of nuclear memorials

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

Serbian coal miners uncover ancient Roman ship

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

McDonald's opens airport drive-thru outlet in Mumbai

 