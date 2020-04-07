Mass marriage postponed

Mass marriage postponed

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 07 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 15:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The proposed mass marriage ‘Saptapadi,’ in the temples coming under the Religious Endowment Department, on April 26, has been postponed, said Minister for Muzrai, Port and Fisheries Kota Srinivas Poojary.

The government had decided to conduct mass marriage in more than 100 ‘A’ graded temples in Karnataka and had received over 4500 applications for the same. Around 2000 applications with due documents were received for mass marriage from those who wished to tie the nuptial knot. The Department had made all preparations for conducting the mass marriage.

The Minister said that in the meeting held with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, it was decided to club the proposed mass marriage on April 26 with the second phase of the mass marriage to be held on May 24.

“The date will be confirmed after assessing the COVID-19 situation in the state,” said the Minister.

COVID-19
Karnataka
Yediyurappa
