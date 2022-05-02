MES leader's tweet about Belagavi, Bidar draws flak

MES leader's 'Belagavi, Bidar in Maharashtra' tweet draws flak

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 02 2022, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 03 2022, 04:35 ist
A map showcasing Marathi speaking areas from state with Maharashtra released by MES leader Shubham Shelke in Belagavi. Credit: DH Photo

The Maharasthra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) youth wing president Shubham Shelke’s Twitter post with a graphic depicting Belagavi, Nippani, Karwar, Bidar and Bhalki as part of Maharashtra has drawn widespread condemnation from the Kannada activists and leaders from across the party lines.

“Despite being the hardcore Maharashtravadis, we cannot openly extend Maharashtra Day wishes. It’s been 66 years since the agitators shed blood for an united Maharashtra, the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas are still awaiting justice,” Shelke tweeted along with a morphed map of Maharashtra incorporating the aforementioned places.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations’ action committee district president Ashok Chandargi expressed his anguish against Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s statement that his government would continue to back the struggle of Marathi-speaking people living in border areas of Karnataka.

Chandargi urged the state government to file contempt petition in the Supreme Court against Ajit Pawar and Shelke.

