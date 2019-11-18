Milk abhisheka for BJP rebel candidate

Supporters of BJP rebel Kaviraj Urs, who filed his nomination papers as Independent for Assembly bypoll from Vijayanagar constituency on Monday, performed milk abhisheka on their leader.

Urs, who has been sulking over the party giving the ticket to disqualified Congress MLA Anand Singh, on Monday - the last day of filing of nominations - submitted his nomination papers to the election officer.

Supporters greeted their leader with garlands and poured 101 litres of milk on him.

Speaking to reporters, Urs said, "The BJP has done injustice to me and many loyalists. It is not fair to field a turncoat when many loyal workers were aspiring for the ticket. The party workers wanted me to contest. Hence, I have filed my nomination. I will not withdraw my papers at any cost."

A host of leaders, including Health Minister B Sriramulu, BJP state general secretary Ravi Kumar tried to placate the sulking leader. But Urs held his ground firm and contesting bypolls as an independent.