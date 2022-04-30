Minister announces Rs 5 lakh for acid attack victim

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has offered Rs 5 lakh to the 24-year-old woman who was attacked with acid by her spurned lover in Bengaluru on April 28.

On Saturday, Sudhakar visited the girl at St John’s Medical College Hospital where she is being treated in the intensive care unit. He promised that the government will not spare the man “responsible for such a heinous act”.

“I have decided to personally give Rs 5 lakh to the survivor. Our government will ensure all support to the victim and her family, be it treatment, rehabilitation or securing her future. We, as a society, need to collectively think and act to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and work towards building a safe environment for women,” he said. He spoke to the survivor and expressed solidarity with her family.

The woman was attacked with acid when she was waiting for her workplace to open in Sunkadakatte. The attacker was a 27-year-old man who had been stalking her for several years, according to police. She has suffered 35% burn injuries.