Mobile snatchers in Mysuru arrested

Ranjith Kandya
  • Oct 14 2020, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2020, 09:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Mysuru city police arrested two persons for allegedly snatching mobile phones from pedestrians in the city.

The police arrested Venkatesh, 25, of Yaraganahalli and Sanjay, 21, Lalithadripura Village in Mysuru taluk.

According to Alanahalli Police, the duo along with four others had snatched a mobile phone from one Nanjundaswamy, near Vajregowda petrol station, on T Narasipura main road recently.

The police recovered an i-phone and mobiles worth Rs 1.5 lakh from the accused and are also on th elook out for Abhay, Roopesh and Jayakumar, who were involved in the crime.

