Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy goes into self-quarantine

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy has gone into self-quarantine after MLC M K Pranesh tested positive for coronavirus.

The MLA has informed in a social media platform that he will not take part in meetings and programmes for a few days. The MLA was in primary contact with the MLC and had attended a few meetings held at taluk panchayat in Mudigere recently.

In his Facebook post, he said: "As per the government guidelines, I have been asked to remain quarantined at home. I appeal all not to invite me for any programmes and meetings in the constituency for a few days. I will not meet any visitors in my house and my office..."