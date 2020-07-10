Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy goes into self-quarantine

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy in self-quarantine

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mudigere (Chikkamagaluru district),
  • Jul 10 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2020, 12:47 ist

Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy has gone into self-quarantine after MLC M K Pranesh tested positive for coronavirus

The MLA has informed in a social media platform that he will not take part in meetings and programmes for a few days. The MLA was in primary contact with the MLC and had attended a few meetings held at taluk panchayat in Mudigere recently. 

In his Facebook post, he said: "As per the government guidelines, I have been asked to remain quarantined at home. I appeal all not to invite me for any programmes and meetings in the constituency for a few days. I will not meet any visitors in my house and my office..." 

 

MUDIGERE
Chikkamagaluru
M P Kumaraswamy
COVID-19

