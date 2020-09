A delegation of Muslim leaders led by cleric Hazrat Maulana Sageer Ahmed Rashadi met Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday.

It is said that the delegation requested the CM to release innocent people who have been arrested in connection with the DJ Halli, KG Halli and Kaval Byrasandra riots. Yediyurappa is said to have assured the delegation that the police had acted as per law. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, DG and IGP Praveen Sood and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant were present.