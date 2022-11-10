106 held in connection to PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

As many as 106 people are in custody including an IPS officer in connection with the PSI recruitment scam as part of the investigation by CID.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The investigation is happening in a transparent and logical manner to ensure that exam fraud ends.”

When asked about those who had answered PSI exams honestly, Jnanendra said, “Since the investigation of the case is on, until the final order is out, we cannot do anything."

On the controversy related to the usage of the word 'Hindu' by Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, Jnanendra said, “Ahead of assembly elections, Congress leaders are giving such statements to woo the minority communities. People will teach them the right lesson in the elections,” he said.