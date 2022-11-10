106 held in connection to PSI scam, says K'taka HM

106 held in connection to PSI recruitment scam: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra

Since the investigation of the case is on, until the final order is out, we cannot do anything, he said

Shilpa P
Shilpa P, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Nov 10 2022, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 15:40 ist
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra. Credit: DH Photo

As many as 106 people are in custody including an IPS officer in connection with the PSI recruitment scam as part of the investigation by CID.

Speaking to media persons in Mysuru on Thursday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said, “The investigation is happening in a transparent and logical manner to ensure that exam fraud ends.”

When asked about those who had answered PSI exams honestly, Jnanendra said, “Since the investigation of the case is on, until the final order is out, we cannot do anything."

On the controversy related to the usage of the word 'Hindu' by Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, Jnanendra said, “Ahead of assembly elections, Congress leaders are giving such statements to woo the minority communities. People will teach them the right lesson in the elections,” he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka News
satish jarkiholi
PSI scam
araga jnanendra

What's Brewing

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

Bengaluru Airport's swanky garden-themed terminal

What makes a great music documentary?

What makes a great music documentary?

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

Schumacher's F1 car sells for record $15 million

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

No 'safe' haven for women journalists

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Breast cancer: A closer look at the urban-rural divide

Who’s driving climate change?

Who’s driving climate change?

 