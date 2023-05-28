Burdened by loans, 2 farmers end lives in Mysuru

78-year-old Raja Shetty from Karnakuppe village of the taluk hanged himself at his house on Saturday.

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 28 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: May 29 2023, 03:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two farmers allegedly ended their lives by suicide unable bear the loan burden in Hunsur taluk of Mysuru district. 

According to the complaint filed by his family members, Shetty owned five acres of land and had cultivated tobacco and ragi. He had reportedly taken Rs 8 lakh loan from various banks, co-operative societies, self help groups and even private money lenders. Overburdened and unable to clear the loans, the farmer took the extreme step, the complaint stated.

Hunsur Rural police have registered a case. The body was handed over to relatives after an autopsy at government hospital in Hanagodu. 

NHRC issues notices to UP govt over farmer's 'suicide'

Suresh, 58, consumed poison and was found dead at his farmland in Shanuboganahalli in the taluk.

According to the complaint lodged by Suresh's family members, the farmer owned 2 acres of land. He had reportedly taken Rs 7 lakh loan from various banks and co-operative societies. Owing to crop loss, he couldn't repay the loans and took the extreme step.

Bilikere police have registered a case.

