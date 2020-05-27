Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala tipplers swim across Kapila river to purchase liquor in Karnakata

As wine stores remain closed in Kerala amidst lockdown to contain COVID-19, people residing at Karnataka-Kerala border are swimming down Kapila river to purchase liquor.

A few people swam down the river which originates in Wayanad in Kerala and enters Karnataka in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district.

According to the villages, a few people are crossing the border swimming down the river. They purchase liquor and return to their village crossing border through the rural route.