Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala tipplers swim across Kapila river to purchase liquor in Karnakata

As wine stores remain closed in Kerala amidst lockdown to contain COVID-19, people residing at Karnataka-Kerala border are swimming down Kapila river to purchase liquor.
A few people swam down the river which originates in Wayanad in Kerala and enters Karnataka in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district.
According to the villages, a few people are crossing the border swimming down the river. They purchase liquor and return to their village crossing border through the rural route.
