Coronavirus Lockdown: Kerala tipplers swim across Kapila river to purchase liquor in Karnakata

Kerala tipplers swim across river to buy K'taka liquor

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • May 27 2020, 11:52 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 11:52 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

As wine stores remain closed in Kerala amidst lockdown to contain COVID-19, people residing at Karnataka-Kerala border are swimming down Kapila river to purchase liquor.

A few people swam down the river which originates in Wayanad in Kerala and enters Karnataka in HD Kote taluk in Mysuru district.

According to the villages, a few people are crossing the border swimming down the river. They purchase liquor and return to their village crossing border through the rural route. 

