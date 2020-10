The mobile squad of the Forest department arrested five persons for smuggling a sand boa (two-headed snake), from Bengaluru to Mysuru, and have rescued the three-feet long snake from them, on Wednesday night.

The arrested are Doddaiah, Hemanth, Yogesh, Ravi and Bharamegowda. Acting on a tip-off that the accused were smuggling the snake in a car, bound for Mysuru, the department personnel intercepted the car near Siddalingapura, and found the reptile, according to DCF Poovaiah.