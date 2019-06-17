Govt to set up Prison Devpt Board soon, says M B Patil

Home Minister M B Patil on Monday said that the state government will constitute a Karnataka Prison Development Board for the welfare of the staff members.

The Minister was addressing the passing out parade of the 52nd batch of probationer women wardens, organised by the Department of Prison Training Institute (PTI), at Parade Grounds, here.

The Minister said that the recommendations of senior police officer Raghavendra Auradkar’s Report will be implemented for the prison staff. The prisons in the state will be upgraded with modern facilities. The government will extend the benefits available for the police personnel to the prison staff also, he said.

The Police department is sacred and the personnel should work for the people and the society. A large number of women joining the department is a good development and the government is committed to provide all the required facilities for the women staff, he assured.

Patil said, “The state government has filled several vacant posts in the department and will also recruit additional staff to fill the remaining vacancies.”

Additional Director General of Police N S Megharikh said, “The probationers have been training well and urged them to serve without any lapses.”

As many as 170 probationers participated in the event after completing the nine-month training programme. The best probationers were felicitated with the awards during the ceremony.

Awards

D T Yuvarani emerged as the best indoor probationer and Akshatashree Mughalkoda the second best indoor probationer. G G Hemavathi has emerged as the best probationer in outdoor events and Radha Suresh Donnie bagged the second place.

In rifle shooting segment, G Lavanya and P P Savita emerged as first and second best probationers, respectively. While Prathiba Patil was awarded for her good conduct, Deepa Ba Nimboji was awarded with the best participant.

Similarly, Bharati Janardhan Naik was awarded with PTI Cup and C Ahalya conferred with IG Cup. ADGP and IGP Cup was bagged by Sridevi B Hittangani and the outstanding award was bagged by Shweta Bannappa Dalwai.

Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, H S Revanna, Principal District and Sessions judge, S K Vontigodi, City Police Commissioner K T Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police Amit Singh and the officials of Prisons Department were present.