Leopard injured atop Chamundi Hill under treatment

Leopard suspected to be injured in road accident under treatment

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya,
  • Dec 28 2020, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 12:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Forest department officials rescued an injured leopard, atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday.

A visitor noticed the leopard near Devi Kere and alerted officials. Forest department officials and veterinarian Dr Nagaraj rushed to the spot and rescued the animal.

The officials suspect that the animal was injured in a road accident. The animal is currently being treated.

Karnataka
leopard
wildlife
Mysuru

