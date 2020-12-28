Leopard suspected to be injured in road accident under treatment

Forest department officials rescued an injured leopard, atop Chamundi Hill, on Monday.
A visitor noticed the leopard near Devi Kere and alerted officials. Forest department officials and veterinarian Dr Nagaraj rushed to the spot and rescued the animal.
The officials suspect that the animal was injured in a road accident. The animal is currently being treated.
Freedom: Another casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic
The Lead: Politics in 2020
Covid-19 has ravaged US, but is the worst yet to come?
'Wonder Woman' pulls in $36.1 mn at global theatres
Federer to miss Australian Open for the first time
DH Toon | PM Modi addresses last Mann Ki Baat of 2020
The place hit hardest by coronavirus
Historian's 12-step guide to stay sane during pandemic