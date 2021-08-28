Mysuru gang-rape case: Police arrest 5 people

Ranjith Kandya
Mysuru,
  Aug 28 2021
  updated: Aug 30 2021
The Mysuru City Police have successfully nabbed five of six accused in connection with a case related to robbery and gang rape of a college girl near Chamundi Hill.

Police arrested the accused from Tamil Nadu. The accused also includes a 17-year-old boy.

The gang had raped the girl on August 24 after assaulting her male friend.

The police arrested them based on technical evidence.

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) said that all the accused were labourers, including an electrician and a driver.

The officer said the accused had demanded Rs 3 lakh from the students before raping her.

"There is no question whether it was accidental or planned. Rape is rape," he said, adding that Mysuru is the safest city even today. 

The police did not get any information from the girl as she still needs to fully recover. 

As per the primary investigation, the accused have not blackmailed the victims.

