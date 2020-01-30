Mysuru police arrests burglar, seize gold, silver

Ranjith Kandya
Mysuru police arrested a burglar and seized 105-gram gold, four-kilogram silver and a two-wheeler from him.

The Police arrested Dileep Kumar, 36, of Bhuvanahalli village in Hassan district. 

Dileep has been involved in house burgle cases reported in Bengaluru, Mysuru and other parts of the state.

A police officer said the accused involved in criminal activities to make easy money to lead a lavish life. Saraswathipuram Police are investigating the case. 

