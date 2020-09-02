Mysuru: Superintendent of Police recovers from Covid-19

Mysuru: Superintendent of Police recovers from Covid-19

Ranjith Kandya, DHNS,
  • updated: Sep 02 2020, 20:03 ist
SP C B Ryshyanth. Credit: DH

Superintendent of Police (SP) C B Ryshyanth successfully recovers from Covid-19 and discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

The SP, who tested positive for the infection on August 18, was isolated at Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital.

He said that he is healthy and has no Covid-19 symptoms.

"The Health Department officials have collected the throat swab again and I am waiting for the report,” he said.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) (Southern Range) Vipul Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Shivakumar, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr R Venkatesh and police personnel congratulated the SP.

 

