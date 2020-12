A man who returned from the UK to Mysuru on December 13 has tested positive for Covid-19. It is yet to be confirmed whether he is infected with the new variant of the coronavirus which sent Britain into strict lockdowns and cut off its air-ties with countries across the world.

According to sources, the person returned from the UK and underwent tests. His samples have been sent to a lab in Bengaluru to test for the new strain.

The person is under institutional quarantine.