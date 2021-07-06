No entry for devotees at Chamundi Hill on Ashada Fridays due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

With the district administration issuing orders restricting the entry of people to Chamundeshwari temple atop the hill and Tripurasundari temple in Uttanahalli, devotees will not be able to offer prayers on Ashada Fridays this year. The administration has taken the decision keeping in mind the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, as more than 60,000 people visit the temple every year on Ashada Fridays.

Mysuru recorded 371 Covid positive cases, out of 10,903 tests on July 5. It was more than 13% out of the total positive cases of 2,848 cases recorded in all of Karnataka on July 5.

This will be the second consecutive year the temple has barred the entry of devotees during the auspicious Ashada Fridays. The temple was closed for the public last year as well, due to the pandemic.

According to an order issued by the Deputy Commissioner, the rituals and other customs will be performed in the presence of only priests, officers and staff, on Fridays, in the month of Ashada.

Ashada month begins from July 9. Ashada Fridays fall on July 16, 23, 30 and August 6. The vardhanti of goddess Chamundeshwari also falls on July 30. Bheemana Amavasya is celebrated on August 18. The entry of devotees has been restricted on August 18 as well.

Apart from Fridays, there will also be restrictions on weekends and general holidays during the period, according to the release. Besides, devotees will not be allowed to visit the temple via climbing the stairs. Mass feeding and distribution of prasada by devotees in the temple are not allowed. Except residents or villagers residing atop the Chamundi Hill, the vehicles of any other devotee will not be allowed to enter the hill, during the period, the release added.