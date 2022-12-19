One more leopard attack in T Narasipur

One more leopard attack in T Narasipur

It is said that the wild cat pounced on motorcyclist Lokesh, who was returning to his village

DHNS
DHNS, T Narasipur (Mysuru dist),
  • Dec 19 2022, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2022, 09:39 ist
Repeated leopard attacks on humans and livestock has created anxiety among the people of the taluk. Credit: DH File Photo

Even as the Forest department is on the hunt for the elusive leopard that claimed the lives of two youths in T Narasipur taluk, one more leopard-attack is reported on Monday.

The leopard attacked and injured a person riding a motorbike, near Nuggahalli Koppalu village, under Bannur hobli, on Sunday night.

It is said that the wild cat pounced on motorcyclist Lokesh, who was returning to his village. As Lokesh hit the leopard hard with his mobile phone, the leopard scratched his neck, shoulder and stomach. He has been admitted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Also Read | Driven out of the wild: Forest boundaries rife with conflict

Speaking to DH, ACF N Lakshmikanth confirmed the incident and said that it occurred on Sunday night. "As soon as we came to know about the incident, our team visited the spot for inspection. Two cages have been placed and cameras are installed. The people have been informing the department about the leopard sighting in the region. All measures have been taken to trace the leopard and also to create awareness among the people in the surrounding villages," he said.

Repeated leopard attacks on humans and livestock has created anxiety among the people of the taluk. The leopard had killed a goat near the same village last week. The efforts of the Forest department in using drone cameras to trace the leopard and creating a cowshed-like cage has not yielded any results.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mysuru
Leopards
human animal conflict
Man-animal conflict
Human-animal conflict
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Karnataka need to lift their game

Karnataka need to lift their game

Handwriting in the digital age

Handwriting in the digital age

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

Gujarat identifies new lion translocation site

DH Toon | Training guns

DH Toon | Training guns

 