One more leopard attack in T Narasipur

Even as the Forest department is on the hunt for the elusive leopard that claimed the lives of two youths in T Narasipur taluk, one more leopard-attack is reported on Monday.

The leopard attacked and injured a person riding a motorbike, near Nuggahalli Koppalu village, under Bannur hobli, on Sunday night.

It is said that the wild cat pounced on motorcyclist Lokesh, who was returning to his village. As Lokesh hit the leopard hard with his mobile phone, the leopard scratched his neck, shoulder and stomach. He has been admitted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for treatment.

Speaking to DH, ACF N Lakshmikanth confirmed the incident and said that it occurred on Sunday night. "As soon as we came to know about the incident, our team visited the spot for inspection. Two cages have been placed and cameras are installed. The people have been informing the department about the leopard sighting in the region. All measures have been taken to trace the leopard and also to create awareness among the people in the surrounding villages," he said.

Repeated leopard attacks on humans and livestock has created anxiety among the people of the taluk. The leopard had killed a goat near the same village last week. The efforts of the Forest department in using drone cameras to trace the leopard and creating a cowshed-like cage has not yielded any results.