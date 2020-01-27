Online portal for property tax collection from April 1

After much delay, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is all set to introduce online system for property tax collection, for approval of project Completion Report (CR) and also to issue trade license. The new system will be a reality from April 1 and the MCC has commenced work in this regard.

The online system is a long-pending project. The MCC had proposed the new system in 2010 itself. The authorities had developed a software for the purpose. But, the project was not implemented due to certain reasons.

The new system is not only a boon for the tax payers, but, also for the MCC. The officials claim that the civic body will improve its revenue collection, with the introduction of the online system, as the tax payers can pay the taxes in a simple process.

An officer said, the new system will be introduced from April 1 and the residents can pay tax with just a click of the mouse. At present, the residents have to visit the respective zonal offices to pay the taxes.

9 zonal offices

The city has a total of nine zonal offices for 65 wards. The MCC organises special drives and also offers rebate to property owners to increase the rate of tax collection.

The officials also make special arrangements at all nine zonal offices and establish special counters, with additional staff during the drives.

The MCC is going digital, by introducing online portals. It introduced the online system to pay water bills in June and the initiative evoked good response from the people as the citizens need not go to MCC offices and wait in queues to pay water bills.

The citizens welcomed the move and suggested the MCC to maintain the online portal in a proper manner. Chandrakanta, a businessman, said, online system is much needed to pay taxes.

“Time is money. No one is ready to waste time, standing in queues. The initiative is good. But, the civic body authorities must ensure effective services. Technical glitches, either in the computer system or the server, is a common complaint in many government offices. This should not create problems,” he says.