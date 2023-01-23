Raid on drug peddlers, nine held in Mysuru

Mysuru City Police conducted raids on the houses of a few drug peddlers and arrested nine persons on Monday morning.
The police teams, led by Deputy Commissioner M Muthuraj, conducted raids on 30 houses across the city, said police officials.
"As many as 40 teams raided the houses and searched them with the help of dog squads on Monday early morning, between 4 am and 7 am. A total of 500 grams of ganja was seized from the houses. Further investigation, under the guidance of Police Commissioner B Ramesh Banoth, is under progress.
