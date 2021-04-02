Retired DIGP for people-friendly policing

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 02 2021, 22:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 01:30 ist
Karnataka Police Academy Director Vipul Kumar releases Police flag, during Police Flag Day celebration in Mysuru on Friday. DH Photo

Retired deputy inspector general of police P Rajendra Prasad on Friday called upon the police to be people-friendly.

He was addressing a gathering during the ‘Police Flag Day’ celebrations at Police parade grounds, here. "There should be a bridge between the police and the public, rather than a wall. In the present situation, people are afraid to approach the police. Thus, the police should reach out to the people, listening to their problems," he said.

Rajendra Prasad, who served as deputy commissioner of police in Mysuru city, recalled his service. He said that he introduced ‘Namma Mane Police’ programme. "Under the programme, one police constable was appointed for 50 houses and his responsibility was to resolve the issues of these houses. Likewise, ‘Namma Shale Police’ was also introduced. Under the programme, traffic police used to visit schools to educate students on traffic norms," he said.

"Under ‘Operation Sunset’, 2,000 policemen used to make rounds of the city from evening to night and there was a decline in crime rate," he said and suggested to re-introduce such programmes.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar, Deputy Director Suman D Pennekar, City Police Commissioner Chandragupta and Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth were present.

