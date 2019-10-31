Tipu row: Prasad, Sait flay govt

BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad, on Thursday, criticised the state government in connection with the Tipu Sultan row and said the move to drop topics on Tipu from textbooks was hasty.

The state is under stress due to severe floods and the state government must pressure the Union for more funds, rather than taking up the Tipu Sultan issue. The BJP is already labelled as a communal party, so the chief minister could have taken a careful decision on Tipu issue, the MP said.

Prasad said there is a lot of intriguing information on Tipu and the facts must be reviewed before deciding what's right and what's wrong.

Sait ridicules Simha

MLA Tanveer Sait ridiculed MP Pratap Simha for his remarks that the history of father and son, Hyder Ali and Tipu Sultan, should not be in the textbooks.

Sait said, he did not understand whether Simha spoke about Tipu Sultan or Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. "Should the students learn about the mining scam, Operation Kamala or about Yediyurappa’s jail sentence?" Sait said.