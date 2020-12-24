Wheel lock for parking for long hours in the offing

Mysuru City Police have proposed to lock the wheels of vehicles that are parked for more than four hours on D Devaraja Urs Road, in the city. A first round of talks have been held with the members of the association of shopkeepers on the particular road, recently.

Mysuru is often described as a peaceful city, compared with Bengaluru, due to various reasons, including thinner vehicular traffic. But, Mysuru is getting busier over the past few years and parking in the Central Business District (CBD) has become a problem on the main streets like D Devaraja Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvanthri Road, Ashoka Road, Shivarampet, Santhepet and near Jaganmohan Palace.

Mysuru City Police, Traffic Division, has taken various steps to decongest vehicular traffic and to solve other issues. D Devaraja Urs Road, the continuation of Albert Victor Road, from KR Circle, leading to the Deputy Commissioner’s office, is already a one-way road. Still it is a congested road, mainly due to parking on both sides, including parallel parking, besides the parking lot.

“There is space to park 220 cars on D Devaraja Urs Road. However, nearly 100 slots are used by shopkeepers themselves, leaving the customers searching for space. This leads to stopping of cars, besides the parking lots and also parallel parking, causing inconvenience to road users. Thus, Assistant Commissioner of Police S N Sandesh Kumar held a meeting with the shopkeepers,” said Police sources.

“As the ACP proposed locking of the wheels of vehicles that are parked for more than four hours, on the particular road, the businessmen sought a dedicated lot for them to park their vehicles. The ACP said, a public road cannot be occupied for long hours by shopkeepers. The traders sought parking space at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry, Town Hall or Gaadi Maala for their vehicles. The ACP asked them to make a representation in this regard,” said Police sources.

It has to be noted that a massive parking lot, under constriction since over a decade by the Mysuru City Corporation, is yet to be completed.