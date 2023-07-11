Youth's murder: BJP fact-finding team to visit Mysuru's T Narasipura on July 11

A BJP fact-finding team will be visiting T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district following the murder of 'Yuva Brigade' member Venugopal Nayak on Sunday night.
It is said that the murder happened after a group clashed over a petty issue during the Hanuman Jayanti programme in the taluk on Sunday night. Police have initiated a probe and taken a few people into custody for inquiry, it is said.
Condemning the murders and blaming the ruling Congress party for it, the Opposition BJP had constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the murder of the 'Yuva Brigade' member in T Narasipura taluk and the alleged murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district.
However, the murder incident took a twist after it was found that one of the accused was said to be the brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru City Corporation. This has come as a shocker to the BJP leaders.
The team that will be visiting Mysuru includes BJP leaders C T Ravi, C N Ashwath Narayan, Pratap Simha, Srivatsa, N Mahesh, Preetham Gowda, Appanna, Mallikarjuna, Y V Ravishankar and Mangala Somashekar.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Two more cheetahs released in Kuno, count rises to 12
Twitters vs Threads: Musk hits 'Zuck' below the belt
Speak Out: July 11, 2023
Bengal poll violence unacceptable
Threads hits 100 million users in record 5 days
Why China’s young people are not getting married
UN rights body set to clash over Koran burning motion
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day