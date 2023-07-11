Youth's murder: BJP fact-finding team to visit Mysuru's T Narasipura on July 11

A BJP fact-finding team will be visiting T Narasipura taluk in Mysuru district following the murder of 'Yuva Brigade' member Venugopal Nayak on Sunday night.

It is said that the murder happened after a group clashed over a petty issue during the Hanuman Jayanti programme in the taluk on Sunday night. Police have initiated a probe and taken a few people into custody for inquiry, it is said.

Condemning the murders and blaming the ruling Congress party for it, the Opposition BJP had constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the murder of the 'Yuva Brigade' member in T Narasipura taluk and the alleged murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district.

However, the murder incident took a twist after it was found that one of the accused was said to be the brother of a BJP corporator in Mysuru City Corporation. This has come as a shocker to the BJP leaders.

The team that will be visiting Mysuru includes BJP leaders C T Ravi, C N Ashwath Narayan, Pratap Simha, Srivatsa, N Mahesh, Preetham Gowda, Appanna, Mallikarjuna, Y V Ravishankar and Mangala Somashekar.