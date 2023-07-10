Yuva Brigade member murdered in Mysuru

Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur town is the deceased. 

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jul 10 2023, 11:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 11:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Yuva Brigade member was stabbed to death at T Narasipur police station limits, in Mysuru district, on Sunday night. The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder, on Monday morning. 

It is said that Venugopal and others participated in a Hanuma Jayanti programme in the town on Saturday night. There was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue. 

Following the incident, Venugopal was allegedly stabbed with a bottle on Sunday night. T Narasipur police have reportedly arrested three persons over the murder case. 

Mysuru
Karnataka News
Karnataka
Crime
murder

