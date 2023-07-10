Yuva Brigade member murdered in Mysuru

A Yuva Brigade member was stabbed to death at T Narasipur police station limits, in Mysuru district, on Sunday night. The police arrested three persons in connection with the murder, on Monday morning.

Venugopal Nayak (32), a resident of Srirampura colony, T Narasipur town is the deceased.

It is said that Venugopal and others participated in a Hanuma Jayanti programme in the town on Saturday night. There was a clash between two groups of youths during the procession over a petty issue.

Following the incident, Venugopal was allegedly stabbed with a bottle on Sunday night. T Narasipur police have reportedly arrested three persons over the murder case.