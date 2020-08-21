Nanjangud doc’s death: CM B S Yediyurappa orders probe, asks doctors to report work stress

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday ordered an inquiry into the death of Nanjangud taluk health officer Dr SR Nagendra who ended his life allegedly due to pressure from his higher-ups.

In a note to Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, Yediyurappa ordered the Mysuru regional commissioner to “objectively” inquire into the incident and submit a report in seven days.

Even as the doctor's death created a furore among medical professionals, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association petitioned Yediyurappa seeking a probe into Dr Nagendra’s death and a “peaceful” work atmosphere health department personnel.

Yediyurappa also hiked the compensation for Dr Nagendra’s family from Rs 30 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. “We have considered this as a special case,” Yediyurappa said. “That apart, any of his dependents will be given a job on compassionate grounds.”

In his note to the chief secretary, Yediyurappa sought to boost the morale of medical professionals by asking anyone undergoing stress to immediately approach their seniors at work and resolve whatever issues they faced.