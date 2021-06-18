NGT Principal Bench closes suo moto proceedings on Mekedatu project

The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal on Friday closed the suo moto proceedings on forming a committee for spot inspection to find out whether Karnataka has made preparation to build a reservoir at Mekedatu, without getting environmental clearance.

"Since the issue of building reservoir is pending before the Supreme Court and Karnataka's request for forest clearances also pending before the Ministry of Forest and Environment, there is no need to take suo moto proceedings by the Tribunal," the Principal Bench said.

The Bench headed by its chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel passed the order on Friday after hearing a plea from Karnataka.

Recently, the NGT Southern Bench comprising Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member K Satyagopal, took suo motu cognisance of a media report that Karnataka has started making preparation to construct a dam at Mekedatu without getting necessary forest clearances. It had then ordered forming a committee and sought a report.

Seeking review of the Southern Bench order, Karnataka filed an application before the Principal Bench arguing that the state has not started the work.

Karnataka, in its review petition, said that since the proposed Mekedatu reservoir issue was pending before the Supreme Court, the matter can't be taken up suo moto.

Karnataka's Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, in his submission, said that the media report gave a one-sided version and did not disclose the facts that the process of taking necessary clearances was pending before the authorities.

Disposing of the petition, the Principal Bench said, "We find merit in the submission of Advocate General for Karnataka that the media report does not mention that the issue of statutory environmental clearances is already pending consideration before the concerned statutory authorities. Even the very same media report has been mentioned by the State of Tamil Nadu Government in its submission before the Ministry of Jal Shakti vide letter dated 27.4.2021 even before taking of cognizance by this Tribunal."

"Further, the same issue has also been raised by the state of Tamil Nadu before the Supreme Court," the order said.

Thus, the Bench concluded, there is no need for this Tribunal to continue the suo moto proceedings.

Karnataka planned to build a balancing reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu to provide drinking water to Kanakapura and surrounding areas and sought green clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests.

Tamil Nadu had all along strongly opposed the project and approached the Supreme Court.