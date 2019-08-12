No damage to monuments reported in Hampi, Pattadakal

No damage has been reported to the monuments in Hampi and Pattadakal, the Unesco World Heritage sites, that are inundated by the floodwaters.

“We’ve told officials to assess it. As of now, no damages have been reported,” Tourism Secretary T K Anil Kumar told DH Monday, a day after heavy rainfall inundated the heritage premises of Hampi in Ballari and Pattadakal in Bagalkot.

Follow live blog on Karnataka rains for latest updates

While the heavy discharge from the Tungabhadra dam inundated Hampi, the erstwhile capital of medieval empire Vijayanagar, the swollen Malaprabha marooned the Chalukyan monuments in Pattadakal.

Several Vijayanagar monuments in Hampi are underwater after the Tungabhadra Board authorities released 2 lakh cusec from the dam on Saturday. The Purandara Mantap, Chakratheertha, the Vijayanagara-era footbridge and the ratha beedhi in front of Basava Mantapa are completely submerged.

“At Pattadakal, the temple itself wasn’t inundated,” Kumar pointed out. “We will get a clear picture in another day’s time.”

Hampi and Pattadakal are among the 20 heritage sites Karnataka has identified for “comprehensive” development. The Tourism department in Karnataka has an outlay of Rs 497 crore in 2019-20 fiscal.

Hampi also finds itself among 17 Indian sites that will be developed under Iconic Tourist Sites Development Project alongside the Taj Mahal, Ajanta & Ellora, Humayun’s tomb, the Qutub Minar, Khajuraho, Mahabalipuram among others.