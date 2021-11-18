No question of protecting anybody in Bitcoin case: BSY

No question of protecting anybody in Bitcoin case: Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa said 'there is no question of burying the case or protecting anybody'

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 16:13 ist
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to take action against whoever is involved in the Bitcoin scam.

"If anybody or any party gives documents related to the issue, action against the guilty will definitely be taken. There is no question of burying the case or protecting anybody," he said

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already stated that survey would be conducted to assess the damages caused by heavy rains, and compensation would be given for crop loss. Honest efforts would be made in that direction, he noted. 

"I usually do not criticise other parties. But, everybody know that internal strife has already begun in the Congress," he said.

Yediyurappa, who is leading one of the four teams touring the state as part of BJP's 'Janaswaraj Yatra' on the run-up to Legislative Council polls, said, 'We are making all efforts to win more number of seats in this elections, and get majority in the Council".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
basavaraj bommai
Bitcoin
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 