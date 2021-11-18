No question of protecting anybody in Bitcoin case: Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making all efforts to take action against whoever is involved in the Bitcoin scam.

"If anybody or any party gives documents related to the issue, action against the guilty will definitely be taken. There is no question of burying the case or protecting anybody," he said

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already stated that survey would be conducted to assess the damages caused by heavy rains, and compensation would be given for crop loss. Honest efforts would be made in that direction, he noted.

"I usually do not criticise other parties. But, everybody know that internal strife has already begun in the Congress," he said.

Yediyurappa, who is leading one of the four teams touring the state as part of BJP's 'Janaswaraj Yatra' on the run-up to Legislative Council polls, said, 'We are making all efforts to win more number of seats in this elections, and get majority in the Council".