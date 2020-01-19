No talks held on more DCMs: Govind Karjol

Deputy chief minister Govind Karjol said on Sunday that everyone should abide by the decision taken by the party high command over Cabinet expansion in the state.

Speaking to media persons after his visit to the Krishna Mutt, the deputy chief minister said rumours were doing rounds over appointing more deputy chief ministers. However, no such discussions have been held within the party.

"The Cabinet expansion will take place once the chief minister returns from his foreign trip," the minister said.

He said it is a well-known fact that the newly elected MLAs are responsible for the BJP coming to power in state. Their sacrifices and contributions should be considered, he said.

He said the decision on inducting all BJP legislators who won in the recent byelections or only some of them is yet to be taken. He said there will not be any confusion among the party members as the chief minister will take an appropriate decision after holding talks with the high command, he added.