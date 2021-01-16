Now, banking services in all 30,000 Karnataka villages

The remote villages of Haralakatte in Tumakuru and Viranjol in Uttara Kannada were the last of Karnataka’s “unbanked” human settlements as its residents were devoid of any access to banking services.

But now, Karnataka has claimed to have covered every single village with access to banking facilities, including the 375 people of Haralakatte and 156 of Viranjol.

“This is a significant achievement,” Karnataka Administrative Reforms Commission chairperson T M Vijay Bhaskar, who chaired his last State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meeting as the chief secretary on December 28 where this feat was announced, told DH. “Now, every village has access to either a brick-and-mortar bank branch, an ATM or a business correspondent (BC).”

The state government kept pushing banks with deadlines to achieve financial inclusion. “There was a lot of pressure by the government on banks,” Finance Secretary (Fiscal Reforms) Manju Prasannan Pillai said.

Karnataka has 30,000 villages. According to the RBI, an “unbanked rural centre” is a Tier-5 and Tier-6 place that does not have a brick-and-mortar structure of any scheduled commercial bank for customer-based banking. The RBI asked banks to prioritise such villages and that banking outlets must be made available within a 5 km radius of unbanked villages.

The Finance ministry had identified 609 villages in Karnataka where CBS-enabled banking outlets were to be started on priority.