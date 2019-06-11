Now, KMF milk meets Delhi's requirement

Foraying into the distant market of New Delhi, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has successfully supplied 43,000 litres of condensed milk (equal to 1 lakh litres of milk) to Mother Dairy on Sunday. This is said to be the highest ever bulk of milk supply by KMF after a similar arrangement with Mother Dairy in Kolkata ended in the 1990s.

Sharing the details of the successful delivery, Mrutyunjaya T Kulkarni, director (marketing) of KMF, said, “Mother Dairy, New Delhi, was expanding its sachet milk market in Delhi. But as there was a shortage in the availability of cow's milk in the region, the authorities requested KMF for the supply of 2 lakh litres of cow's milk, as part of the National Milk Grid Programme.”

KMF was supplying Nandini milk to the Kolkata unit of Mother Dairy way back in the 1990s by way of tankers. However, the arrangement was stopped due to technical reasons. “The requirement for New Delhi was met through rail tankers that were dispatched from Renigunta railway station,” Kulkarni said.