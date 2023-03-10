'Officials should evince interest in implementing govt schemes'

'Officials must show interest in implementing schemes'

Arunkumar Huralimath
Arunkumar Huralimath, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Mar 10 2023, 23:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2023, 05:18 ist
Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti. Credit: IANS Photo

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti has said that officials should evince interest in implementing the welfare schemes brought out by the government.

Speaking at the valedictory the ‘Nava Karnataka Summit’ here on Friday, Horatti said that while there were many challenges in implementing projects and schemes, it was also possible to overcome them if all display commitment to bring change in society.

"The officials are not interested in developing even the areas they hail from. There is a need for honest working people," he said.

“There is a lot of politicisation these days and even a minister cannot take action against an officer due to politics. Therefore officials should voluntarily show interest to work honestly," Horatti added. 

Basavaraj Horatti
Karnataka

