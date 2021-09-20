Only 29% students who opted for II PU exams clear it

Only 29 per cent of the II PUC students, who had opted for examinations, have managed to clear the exams. The state government on Monday announced The results of the II PUC examinations and of the 18,414 registered candidates, a total of 5,507 students have cleared the exam including 4,768 private candidates, 184 repeaters and 556 freshers.

Releasing the results in Bengaluru, the state primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said, "The results will be sent to all colleges through SATS portal and the results are also available on www.karresults.nic.in portal.”

This year the department of pre-University Education had cancelled the examinations for II PUC courses considering spike in Covid-19 cases across the state and promoted all fresh and repeater candidates.

However, the department had provided the opportunity for students to take the examinations if they were not satisfied with the grades and following which as many as 592 fresh candidates had rejected the results and appeared for exams.

As many as 580 candidates passed with distinction and 1,939 with 'first class' and 1,578 with 'second class'. Around 1,410 candidates secured 'pass class'.

Check out the latest DH videos here: