Over 100 students benefit from RGUHS education aid

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has supported the education of more than 100 students who suffered the death of a bread-earner in their families during the last three years.

Under the ‘Academic Assurance’ scheme launched in the year 2019-20, the university is taking care of the education expenses of the students who have got admissions under government quota, in case of a sudden demise of the bread-earner of the family.

The data available from the university shows that the university has spent around Rs 60.54 crore for helping such students to complete the course. The RGUHS introduced the scheme in 2019-20 mainly to prevent students from discontinuing education because of financial constraints. So far, it has helped 119 students studying various courses.

“Though the number of claims during 2020-21 was 14, it has crossed 60 in 2021-22 and this is mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The initiative helped many students to complete their education,” said a senior official of the university.

Production of death certificate of the bread-winner, study certificate of the student and Aadhaar card is mandatory to avail of the benefit. However, the benefits of this case is not available if one of the surviving patient is earning. The scheme is applicable even in case of death by suicide.

Meanwhile, university has stalled student welfare scheme under which Rs 50,000 of accident relief fund was provided to students. In a circular, the university stated that it was discontinuing the scheme since there were no claims. “Health benefit scheme was launched during 2019-20. Since there are no claims, the scheme is being is discontinued from the current year,” the official added.