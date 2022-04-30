Patient referral system set to go online from June

Karnataka will introduce a new online referral system from June 1 for seamless referral of patients to tertiary care facilities.

According to the circular by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, referral of patients from primary health care centers to higher health care facilities for secondary and tertiary treatment is set to switch to an online platform from June 1, 2022. Currently, the process used for referral involves manually filling out of a pre-printed form.

The old process would eat into the time of doctors and also cause inconvenience for the patients. However, with the new Online Referral System (ORS), the process will become hassle-free and also prevent fraud. The ORS is being implemented under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (AB-ArK) scheme.

From June 1, doctors and nodal officers identified in the healthcare facilities will have to start referring patients through the website https://arogya.karnataka.gov.in.

The new platform will be rolled out in May and public health institutions will be expected to use the platform and familiarise themselves. The offline referrals will also be permitted in case there are glitches in the process. After June 1, manual referrals wouldn't be accepted.

All doctors and staff have been directed to get trained before May 15.

