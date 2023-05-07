People confident that our guarantees will help them: DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar, a chief ministerial aspirant, is confident that his party will win the May 10 election. He tells Rajesh Rai Chatla how that will be possible. Excerpts:

Two days to go for polling. What’s the challenge now?

Stopping them (BJP) from misusing power is the big challenge in front of us. You’ve seen how the double-engine government has used double roads for their election campaign. But we weren’t given permission. They’ve turned roads into their political playground.

Can PM Modi’s road shows help BJP?

There won’t be any impact. People are fed up with rise in prices of petrol and daily essentials. People are being pick-pocketed.

Notices have been issued to the ‘corruption rate card’ advertisements.

Yes. I am asked to reply within 24 hours. I’m in the middle of campaigning. How do I reply? After all, the ‘rate card’ isn’t ours. Proof of that is Yatnal, Vishwanath and the media. Aren’t corruption-accused Madal Virupakshappa and contractor Santosh Patil who died by suicide proofs?

How many seats do you expect in the Old Mysuru region?

We’ve faith in our farmers. We’re already seeing change. In KR Pet, JD(S) leader Devaraj has come to us. Arasikere’s Shivalinge Gowda and Gubbi’s Vasu is with us. Are they fools to join Congress? Definitely, we’ll gain in this region.

Will Vokkaligas support D K Shivakumar in a big way this time?

Equity is more important to me than caste. I’m born as Vokkaliga and I’m proud. Everyone has been given an opportunity. What’s wrong if Vokkaligas are expected to give Shivakumar an opportunity? That doesn’t mean there’s dependence on one community.

What’s the basis when you say Congress will win 141 seats?

I’m a political worker with 40 years of experience. I’ve seen the love of people. They’ve shown love even during my hardest time, when I was in Tihar jail. Lakhs of people protested for me when I was in ED custody. People have shown love even when I was not in power. I’m confident they’ll shower their love during the election.

Will your ‘guarantees’ reach people?

I won’t say they’ll reach 100%. But people are confident that our five ‘guarantees’ will help them build their lives. We’ve also publicised Congress’ principles and ideology. We will keep our promise. We’ve announced only what we can be implemented.

Do you now think that the manifesto shouldn’t have proposed a ban on Bajrang Dal?

That’s our political card. We are committed to what we’ve said. There must be peace and development in our country and state. We’ve said in our manifesto that action will be taken against those disrupting peace. Why was the Sri Ram Sene banned in Goa (by the BJP government there)? Why didn’t BJP speak up then?

Will Lingayat votes come to Congress with Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi?

Their dam [Lingayat vote bank] has broken and water [votes] is gushing out. It will join the Congress’ ocean. That’s all I can say.

PM Modi says voting for JD(S) is like voting Congress.

That’s his strategy. He’s very intelligent. In 2018, the JD(S) won all seven seats of Mandya. Later, one MLA became the victim of Operation Lotus and joined BJP. Why doesn’t Modi speak about JD(S) in Mandya? What message does that send?

Are you saying there’s an understanding between BJP and JD(S)?

I won’t say that. But why isn’t Modi speaking a word about JD(S)? They (BJP) won’t win a single seat in Mandya.

Will you be CM if Congress wins?

We’re facing the election under a collective leadership. The high command will decide on CM.